IX Art Park is in Danger of Closing due to Property Tax Increases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Owners of the IX Art Park in Charlottesville say the city have raised their taxes by 400% in the art park portion of the property. City officials say the park does not turn a profit and the higher taxes could force them to use the park for other means to generate revenue. 