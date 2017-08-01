Free Enterprise Forum Releases Hindsight Report
Charlottesville City Schools, Police Host Community Meeting Regarding Teacher Charged with Child Porn Possession
The Charlottesville community is left with mixed emotions after one of its teachers is charged for possessing child porn.Full Story
New Era in Madison County Football Begins with Coach Chandler Rhoads
A new era in Madison County HS football begins.Full Story
Tom Sox Beat Waynesboro 7-2 in VBL Playoff Game
Tom Sox beat Waynesboro 7-2 in game 1 of their best-of-three playoff series.Full Story
Congregate Charlottesville Calling Plan for Interfaith Response to 'Unite the Right' Rally
Charlottesville clergy members are laying out their plans to counter a planned August rally at Emancipation Park.Full Story
New Vacancy Report: Charlottesville is Filling Retail Space
A new vacancy report shows the available retail space in the city is filling up fast, with more stores and restaurants coming soon.Full Story
Lottery Winner Chuck Davis Back with UVA Football
Chuck Davis returns to UVA football after winning the lottery.Full Story
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
Charlottesville Human Rights Group Hosts Presentation on Race, Ethnic History
Race and ethnic history of Charlottesville took center stage at a presentation Monday night.Full Story
Woodbrook Elementary School to Adopt Multi-age Teaching Model
Albemarle County is expanding its multi-age classrooms approach to another elementary school this fall. Woodbrook Elementary School will adopt that teaching model.Full Story
Students Learn to be Money Savvy at PVCC
PVCC and UVA Community Credit Union teamed up to host Biz Kids Money Adventure to teach young students about entrepreneurship.Full Story
