Central Virginia Delegates Visit Vector Industries in Waynesboro
UVA Hosts a Recognition Ceremony for New Facilities Management Members
The University of Virginia facilities management team added seven new members on July 27.
Keswick Vineyards Hosts 'Yappy Hours' Event
Sunday was one of many at Keswick Vineyards where customers were encouraged to bring their pets and family, and relax with some wine.
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.
Lawyers Guild Holds 'Legal Observer Training' Ahead of Aug. 12 Rally
A national group is calling on people to support Charlottesville during the "Unite the Right" event on August 12, showing them how to "legally observe."
'Greene County Rocks' Group Paints and Leave for Others to Find
A group of people in Greene County is adding a small chunk of joy to others' lives, with a small chunk of stone.
'Hoos Way Ahead Offensively in Mendenhall's 2nd Year
Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae says, the offense is way ahead of where it was last year coming into the 2017 season.
Charlottesville Radio Show Hosts Cultural Diversity Event
A radio show in Charlottesville spent its Sunday evening promoting cultural diversity in Albemarle County.
Torrian Gray Brings New Perspective to Redskins Secondary
Gray's focus for the secondary is on the details and techniques of playing defensive back.
Charlottesville Groups Send Out 'Call to Action' Against Upcoming Rally
A Charlottesville is reaching out to people across the country to stand together in response to the upcoming Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park on August 12.
UVA Scientists' Start-up Company to Study Athletes' Muscles
A group of three University of Virginia scientists has developed a new way to look at the leg muscles of athletes, looking well below the surface to see how athletes can improve their games.
