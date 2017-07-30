'Greene County Rocks' Group Paints and Leave for Others to Find
Most Popular Videos
-
Fairview Wins 4th Straight Jefferson Swim League Championship
It was the Seahorses 26th title in the past 27 years as they take it with a final score of 2,395 points.
-
Vic So'oto Connecting with 'Hoos in First Year as Defensive Line Coach
Vic So'oto is trying to make the 'Hoos better as he takes over for Ruffin McNeil as the defensive line coach.
-
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.
-
Book Fairies Deliver Books to Children in Albemarle County
Elementary school kids in Albemarle County have some new books to read this summer thanks for a group of reading specialists from Greer Elementary School.
-
Silverback Distillery Owner Hosts Republican Gubernatorial Candidate
Ed Gillespie, Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, made a unique campaign stop Saturday at a Nelson County distillery.
-
New Charlottesville Theater, Alamo Drafthouse Opens
A new theater in Charlottesville says their motto is "Cold beer and hot movies." The chain of theaters is celebrating their 20th anniversary and officially opened a new location in Charlottesville.
-
Our Lady of Peace Facing Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit
Our Lady of Peace in Albemarle County is facing a $2.3 million lawsuit after a caretaker was found guilty of raping an 85-year-old resident.
-
Chihamba Festival Celebrates 28 Years
People in the Charlottesville community got together to celebrate African-American culture at the Chi-Hambra African-American Cultural Arts Festival.
-
Allen Ready to Prove Redskins Right
Allen's durability came into question as he's had operations on both shoulders, and is missing cartilage there, which did scare off some NFL teams.
-
SURJ Holds Training Session on Ways to Be More Inclusive
Showing Up for Racial Justice, a Charlottesville activist group, held a training session to teach people different ways to be more inclusive.
-