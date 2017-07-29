SURJ Holds Training Session on Ways to Be More Inclusive
New Charlottesville Theater, Alamo Drafthouse Opens
A new theater in Charlottesville says their motto is "Cold beer and hot movies." The chain of theaters is celebrating their 20th anniversary and officially opened a new location in Charlottesville.Full Story
Our Lady of Peace Facing Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit
Our Lady of Peace in Albemarle County is facing a $2.3 million lawsuit after a caretaker was found guilty of raping an 85-year-old resident.Full Story
JSL Championship Complete Results after Day 1
JSL championship results.Full Story
Aldersgate United Methodist Church Hosting A Midsummer Night’s Dream
A church in Albemarle County is teaming up with the Black Box Players for a special production on a famous Shakespeare play.Full Story
Albemarle Post 74 Wins State Championship
Albemarle Post 74 wins the state championship.Full Story
Dog the Bounty Hunter Helps Raise Money in Stuarts Draft
People in Stuarts Draft got to meet Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth, at the Dairy Queen as they helped raise money and awareness for Miracle Treat Day.Full Story
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
Charlottesville Teen Wants to Help Students Start School Year off Right
Lucia Hoerr, founder of Backpack Buddies of Central Virginia, is hoping to fill 500 backpacks for students in grades K through 12.Full Story
Charlottesville Groups Send Out 'Call to Action' Against Upcoming Rally
A Charlottesville is reaching out to people across the country to stand together in response to the upcoming Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park on August 12.Full Story
Jefferson Swim League Championships Day 1
JSL Swim League championships results after Friday's morning session.Full Story
