Aldersgate United Methodist Church Hosting A Midsummer Night’s Dream
-
Dog the Bounty Hunter Helps Raise Money in Stuarts Draft
People in Stuarts Draft got to meet Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth, at the Dairy Queen as they helped raise money and awareness for Miracle Treat Day.
-
Our Lady of Peace Facing Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit
Our Lady of Peace in Albemarle County is facing a $2.3 million lawsuit after a caretaker was found guilty of raping an 85-year-old resident.
-
New Charlottesville Theater, Alamo Drafthouse Opens
A new theater in Charlottesville says their motto is "Cold beer and hot movies." The chain of theaters is celebrating their 20th anniversary and officially opened a new location in Charlottesville.
-
Congregate Charlottesville Plans to Attend Unite the Right Rally
Religious leaders in Charlottesville plan on attending the Unite the Right Rally on August 12. They are calling on clergy from all over the U.S. to come to the city in protest of the Unite the Right Rally.
-
Jefferson Swim League Championships Day 1
JSL Swim League championships results after Friday's morning session.
-
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.
-
Experts Warn of Dangers of Intense Exercise
Reports about the dangers of intense exercise are spreading after a man was diagnosed with a muscle disorder. Doctors say there are signs to look for before you end up in the ER.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast Noon Friday
-
Virginia Lawmakers Request Public Opinion about Marijuana Decriminalization
Virginia lawmakers are requesting residents to provide input on marijuana reform until August 25.
-
Trees on Charlottesville Downtown Mall are Dying, City Officials Need Solutions
Business owners on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville are concerned about the possibility of city officials removing trees.
-