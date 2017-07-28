Motorists should Expect Delays on Avon Street in Charlottesville
Dog the Bounty Hunter Helps Raise Money in Stuarts Draft
People in Stuarts Draft got to meet Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth, at the Dairy Queen as they helped raise money and awareness for Miracle Treat Day.Full Story
Congregate Charlottesville Plans to Attend Unite the Right Rally
Religious leaders in Charlottesville plan on attending the Unite the Right Rally on August 12. They are calling on clergy from all over the U.S. to come to the city in protest of the Unite the Right Rally.Full Story
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
Experts Warn of Dangers of Intense Exercise
Reports about the dangers of intense exercise are spreading after a man was diagnosed with a muscle disorder. Doctors say there are signs to look for before you end up in the ER.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast Noon Friday
Tom Sox Beat Staunton 9-4 in Regular Season Finale
Tom Sox win their regular season finale.Full Story
Trees on Charlottesville Downtown Mall are Dying, City Officials Need Solutions
Business owners on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville are concerned about the possibility of city officials removing trees.Full Story
Virginia Lawmakers Request Public Opinion about Marijuana Decriminalization
Virginia lawmakers are requesting residents to provide input on marijuana reform until August 25.Full Story
Augusta Health Introduces Improvements to Help Deaf, Hard of Hearing
Augusta Health unveiled some improvements that will help them better serve the deaf and hard of hearing community.Full Story
Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy Hosts Pet a Pony Day
Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy held a small gathering at Crutchfield in Albemarle County Thursday to thank their supporters.Full Story
