Experts Warn of Dangers of Intense Exercise
Dog the Bounty Hunter Helps Raise Money in Stuarts Draft
People in Stuarts Draft got to meet Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth, at the Dairy Queen as they helped raise money and awareness for Miracle Treat Day.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast Sunrise Friday
Congregate Charlottesville Plans to Attend Unite the Right Rally
Religious leaders in Charlottesville plan on attending the Unite the Right Rally on August 12. They are calling on clergy from all over the U.S. to come to the city in protest of the Unite the Right Rally.Full Story
Trees on Charlottesville Downtown Mall are Dying, City Officials Need Solutions
Business owners on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville are concerned about the possibility of city officials removing trees.Full Story
Augusta Health Introduces Improvements to Help Deaf, Hard of Hearing
Augusta Health unveiled some improvements that will help them better serve the deaf and hard of hearing community.Full Story
Tom Sox Beat Staunton 9-4 in Regular Season Finale
Tom Sox win their regular season finale.Full Story
Charlottesville Opera Holds Prerehearsal for Saturday Show
The Charlottesville opera is gearing up for a weekend performance of Oklahoma! At the Paramount Theater with a prerehearsal held Thursday.Full Story
Virginia Lawmakers Request Public Opinion about Marijuana Decriminalization
Virginia lawmakers are requesting residents to provide input on marijuana reform until August 25.Full Story
Chi-Hambra Holds Taste of Africa Event
People in Charlottesville got a chance to experience African culture Thursday as part of Chi-Hambra’s 28th annual African-American Cultural Arts Festival,Full Story
Charlottesville Kmart Closing Sunday
After being open for over 50 years, the Kmart on Hydraulic Road will close its doors for good after regular business hours SundayFull Story
