Shenandoah Valley CASA Looking for Volunteers
Congregate Charlottesville Plans to Attend Unite the Right Rally
Religious leaders in Charlottesville plan on attending the Unite the Right Rally on August 12. They are calling on clergy from all over the U.S. to come to the city in protest of the Unite the Right Rally.Full Story
Dog the Bounty Hunter Helps Raise Money in Stuarts Draft
People in Stuarts Draft got to meet Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth, at the Dairy Queen as they helped raise money and awareness for Miracle Treat Day.Full Story
Kirk Cousins Leads Redskins into Training Camp
Kirk Cousins gets a chance another chance to prove he's a franchise quarterback.Full Story
Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Overnight Manhunt
After escaping from police custody and spending over 12 hours on the run, Matthew Carver is back in police custody and facing a slew of new charges.Full Story
Charlottesville Mexican Store Serving Up Paletas
La Flor Michoacana, the first paleta shop in Charlottesville, is serving up some ice pops in unique flavors.Full Story
Charlottesville Kmart Closing Sunday
After being open for over 50 years, the Kmart on Hydraulic Road will close its doors for good after regular business hours SundayFull Story
UVA Teammates Ryan Zimmerman & Sean Doolittle Reunited in the Big Leagues
UVA teammates Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle are reunited in D.C.Full Story
Post Encourages Charlottesville Hotels to Stand Against 'Unite the Right' Rally
An anonymous contributor on an activist website aims to get people to contact hotels in the city and convince them to deny rooms to alt-right members ahead of the rally at Emancipation Park on August 12.Full Story
Chi-Hambra Holds Taste of Africa Event
People in Charlottesville got a chance to experience African culture Thursday as part of Chi-Hambra’s 28th annual African-American Cultural Arts Festival,Full Story
Charlottesville Opera Holds Prerehearsal for Saturday Show
The Charlottesville opera is gearing up for a weekend performance of Oklahoma! At the Paramount Theater with a prerehearsal held Thursday.Full Story
