Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy Hosts Pet a Pony Day
Most Popular Videos
Charlottesville Kmart Closing Sunday
After being open for over 50 years, the Kmart on Hydraulic Road will close its doors for good after regular business hours Sunday
Virginia Lawmakers Request Public Opinion about Marijuana Decriminalization
Virginia lawmakers are requesting residents to provide input on marijuana reform until August 25.
Fishburne Military School Cadets Spend Summer Honing Skills
A group of middle school boys from Fishburne Military School are spending their summer taking an introduction to coding and computer science class.
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.
NBC29 Weather Forecast Noon Thursday
Armed Robbers Receive Sentencing in Charlottesville Federal Court
Four of the six people convicted for their roles in a string of armed robberies will be sentenced July 25 in separate hearings throughout the day.
UVA Teammates Ryan Zimmerman & Sean Doolittle Reunited in the Big Leagues
UVA teammates Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle are reunited in D.C.
Albemarle Co. Police SUVs Getting Inspected Following Exhaust Concerns
Police forces across Virginia are warning officers of a potential health and safety risk with their vehicles. The NHTSA is investigating a possible defect in the Ford Police Interceptor Utility.
Trees on Charlottesville Downtown Mall are Dying, City Officials Need Solutions
Business owners on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville are concerned about the possibility of city officials removing trees.
Mark Weiner Files Federal Lawsuit Against Albemarle Co., Denise Lunsford
A man who spent years behind bars on an abduction conviction before a judge vacated the verdict is now suing Albemarle County and then-commonwealth's attorney Denise Lunsford.
