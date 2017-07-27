Congregate Charlottesville Plans to Attend Unite the Right Rally
Charlottesville Kmart Closing Sunday
After being open for over 50 years, the Kmart on Hydraulic Road will close its doors for good after regular business hours SundayFull Story
Virginia Lawmakers Request Public Opinion about Marijuana Decriminalization
Virginia lawmakers are requesting residents to provide input on marijuana reform until August 25.Full Story
Fishburne Military School Cadets Spend Summer Honing Skills
A group of middle school boys from Fishburne Military School are spending their summer taking an introduction to coding and computer science class.Full Story
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast Noon Thursday
Armed Robbers Receive Sentencing in Charlottesville Federal Court
Four of the six people convicted for their roles in a string of armed robberies will be sentenced July 25 in separate hearings throughout the day.Full Story
UVA Teammates Ryan Zimmerman & Sean Doolittle Reunited in the Big Leagues
UVA teammates Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle are reunited in D.C.Full Story
Albemarle Co. Police SUVs Getting Inspected Following Exhaust Concerns
Police forces across Virginia are warning officers of a potential health and safety risk with their vehicles. The NHTSA is investigating a possible defect in the Ford Police Interceptor Utility.Full Story
Mark Weiner Files Federal Lawsuit Against Albemarle Co., Denise Lunsford
A man who spent years behind bars on an abduction conviction before a judge vacated the verdict is now suing Albemarle County and then-commonwealth's attorney Denise Lunsford.Full Story
UVA House Call: Dr. Eric Davis on a Device to Alleviate Sleep Apnea
Dr. Eric Davis joins NBC29 to talk about the University of Virginia sleep center and a device to help out with sleep apnea.Full Story
