Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What You Should Know About Your Heart Rate

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

While we all know our heart is constantly beating, there are a few things we should know about how quickly or slowly it’s working in order to stay as healthy as possible. 

Hourly Forecast

    Daily Forecast

      Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

      Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

      Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

      To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.