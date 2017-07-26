Fishburne Military School Cadets Spend Summer Honing Skills
Most Popular Videos
-
Armed Robbers Receive Sentencing in Charlottesville Federal Court
Four of the six people convicted for their roles in a string of armed robberies will be sentenced July 25 in separate hearings throughout the day.
ADL Lists Kessler, Other 'Unite The Right' Speakers as White Supremacists
Nearly every speaker expected to attend an August rally in Emancipation Park is a leader of the alt-right movement, according to a civil rights group.
-
Charlottesville Mexican Store Serving Up Paletas
La Flor Michoacana, the first paleta shop in Charlottesville, is serving up some ice pops in unique flavors.
-
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.
-
Charlottesville-Albemarle Drug Court Celebrates 20 Years
Since its first docket it 1997, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Drug Court has graduated 300 men and women.
-
Virginia Lawmakers Request Public Opinion about Marijuana Decriminalization
Virginia lawmakers are requesting residents to provide input on marijuana reform until August 25.
-
Groups Gather for African-American Mental Health Talk
Mental health for African-Americans in Charlottesville was the subject of a discussion at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center Tuesday night.
-
Charlottesville Kmart Closing Sunday
After being open for over 50 years, the Kmart on Hydraulic Road will close its doors for good after regular business hours Sunday
-
UVA Asking for Special Use Permit for Indoor Golf Facility
The University of Virginia requested a new special use permit for an indoor golf practice facility at Birdwood Golf Course in Albemarle County.
-
JMU Picked to Repeat as CAA Champs, Schor Earns Preseason Offensive Player of Year
James Madison was predicted to win the Colonial Athletic Association title in 2017, and senior quarterback Bryan Schor was voted the league’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, as announced at CAA Football Media Day on Tuesday morning at M&T Bank Stadium.
-