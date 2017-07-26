Mark Weiner Files Federal Lawsuit Against Albemarle Co., Denise Lunsford
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Armed Robbers Receive Sentencing in Charlottesville Federal Court
Armed Robbers Receive Sentencing in Charlottesville Federal Court
Four of the six people convicted for their roles in a string of armed robberies will be sentenced July 25 in separate hearings throughout the day.Full Story
Four of the six people convicted for their roles in a string of armed robberies will be sentenced July 25 in separate hearings throughout the day.Full Story
Charlottesville Mexican Store Serving Up Paletas
Charlottesville Mexican Store Serving Up Paletas
La Flor Michoacana, the first paleta shop in Charlottesville, is serving up some ice pops in unique flavors.Full Story
La Flor Michoacana, the first paleta shop in Charlottesville, is serving up some ice pops in unique flavors.Full Story
Charlottesville-Albemarle Drug Court Celebrates 20 Years
Charlottesville-Albemarle Drug Court Celebrates 20 Years
Since its first docket it 1997, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Drug Court has graduated 300 men and women.Full Story
Since its first docket it 1997, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Drug Court has graduated 300 men and women.Full Story
ADL Lists Kessler, Other 'Unite The Right' Speakers as White Supremacists
ADL Lists Kessler, Other 'Unite The Right' Speakers as White Supremacists
Nearly every speaker expected to attend an August rally in Emancipation Park is a leader of the alt-right movement, according to a civil rights group.Full Story
Nearly every speaker expected to attend an August rally in Emancipation Park is a leader of the alt-right movement, according to a civil rights group.Full Story
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
Groups Gather for African-American Mental Health Talk
Groups Gather for African-American Mental Health Talk
Mental health for African-Americans in Charlottesville was the subject of a discussion at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center Tuesday night.Full Story
Mental health for African-Americans in Charlottesville was the subject of a discussion at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center Tuesday night.Full Story
UVA Asking for Special Use Permit for Indoor Golf Facility
UVA Asking for Special Use Permit for Indoor Golf Facility
The University of Virginia requested a new special use permit for an indoor golf practice facility at Birdwood Golf Course in Albemarle County.Full Story
The University of Virginia requested a new special use permit for an indoor golf practice facility at Birdwood Golf Course in Albemarle County.Full Story
ADL Lists Kessler, Other 'Unite The Right' Speakers as White Supremacists
ADL Lists Kessler, Other 'Unite The Right' Speakers as White Supremacists
Nearly every speaker expected to attend an August rally in Emancipation Park is a leader of the alt-right movement, according to a civil rights group.Full Story
Nearly every speaker expected to attend an August rally in Emancipation Park is a leader of the alt-right movement, according to a civil rights group.Full Story
JMU Picked to Repeat as CAA Champs, Schor Earns Preseason Offensive Player of Year
JMU Picked to Repeat as CAA Champs, Schor Earns Preseason Offensive Player of Year
James Madison was predicted to win the Colonial Athletic Association title in 2017, and senior quarterback Bryan Schor was voted the league’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, as announced at CAA Football Media Day on Tuesday morning at M&T Bank Stadium.Full Story
James Madison was predicted to win the Colonial Athletic Association title in 2017, and senior quarterback Bryan Schor was voted the league’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, as announced at CAA Football Media Day on Tuesday morning at M&T Bank Stadium.Full Story
Stuarts Drafts Host 14th Annual Sweet Dreams Festival
Stuarts Drafts Host 14th Annual Sweet Dreams Festival
People in the Stuarts Draft community are in for several nights of family fun for the 14th annual Sweet Dreams Festival.Full Story
People in the Stuarts Draft community are in for several nights of family fun for the 14th annual Sweet Dreams Festival.Full Story