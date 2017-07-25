Waynesboro City Hall to Take Passport Applications
Top Notch Pharmacy Open on Preston Avenue in Charlottesville
A former pharmacist of Meadowbrook Pharmacy, which closed in May 2017, has opened a new independent pharmacy in Charlottesville called Top Notch.Full Story
Charlottesville Mexican Store Serving Up Paletas
La Flor Michoacana, the first paleta shop in Charlottesville, is serving up some ice pops in unique flavors.Full Story
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
Armed Robbers Receive Sentencing in Charlottesville Federal Court
Four of the six people convicted for their roles in a string of armed robberies will be sentenced July 25 in separate hearings throughout the day.Full Story
Greene County Public Schools Proposing $28M Improvement Projects
Greene County Public Schools is proposing $28 million in projects to improve safety on the Stanardsville campus and reduce crowding in the county's middle and high schools.Full Story
Strong Storm Damages Orange County Fairgrounds
People in Orange County are cleaning up the damage from a strong storm that brought pounding rain and swirling winds to the county fair.Full Story
Businesses Taking Part in Unity Cville, JMRL Branch Closing Due to Aug. Rally
Some businesses and organizations in Charlottesville are standing together in response to the upcoming Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park on August 12.Full Story
Suspect Murphy Could Face Death Penalty in Louisa Co. Murder Case
Darcel Murphy, one of three men charged in a Louisa County murder case, was back in court July 24 for legal wrangling ahead of his trial.Full Story
ADL Lists Kessler, Other 'Unite The Right' Speakers as White Supremacists
Nearly every speaker expected to attend an August rally in Emancipation Park is a leader of the alt-right movement, according to a civil rights group.Full Story
ACRJ: Air Conditioning is Fine Amid Concerns
NBC29 got a phone call about the air conditioning not working at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, we spoke with maintenance to find out what happened.Full Story
