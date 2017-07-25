Charlottesville Mexican Store Serving Up Paletas
Most Popular Videos
-
Top Notch Pharmacy Open on Preston Avenue in Charlottesville
A former pharmacist of Meadowbrook Pharmacy, which closed in May 2017, has opened a new independent pharmacy in Charlottesville called Top Notch.
-
Greene County Public Schools Proposing $28M Improvement Projects
Greene County Public Schools is proposing $28 million in projects to improve safety on the Stanardsville campus and reduce crowding in the county's middle and high schools.
-
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.
-
Strong Storm Damages Orange County Fairgrounds
People in Orange County are cleaning up the damage from a strong storm that brought pounding rain and swirling winds to the county fair.
-
Suspect Murphy Could Face Death Penalty in Louisa Co. Murder Case
Darcel Murphy, one of three men charged in a Louisa County murder case, was back in court July 24 for legal wrangling ahead of his trial.
-
Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Overnight Manhunt
After escaping from police custody and spending over 12 hours on the run, Matthew Carver is back in police custody and facing a slew of new charges.
-
ACRJ: Air Conditioning is Fine Amid Concerns
NBC29 got a phone call about the air conditioning not working at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, we spoke with maintenance to find out what happened.
-
Charlottesville Bakery and the Salvation Army are Collecting School Supplies for Students
Great Harvest Bread Company is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Charlottesville to collect school supplies for students in need.
-
Orange Co. Church Invites People to their Table for Food and Fellowship
Members of Orange Community Church of Christ are serving lunch one day a week, free to people who are looking for a meal and fellowship
-
Sources: 4,000 People May Fill Emancipation Park During August Rally
Police sources say they are expecting thousands of people to crowd around Emancipation Park during a planned controversial rally next month.
-