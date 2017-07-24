Top Notch Pharmacy Open on Preston Avenue in Charlottesville
Strong Storm Damages Orange County Fairgrounds
People in Orange County are cleaning up the damage from a strong storm that brought pounding rain and swirling winds to the county fair.Full Story
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
Albemarle Post 74 Tops Leesburg Post 34 to Secure Berth in State Playoffs
The Albemarle Post 74 Legion baseball team defeated Leesburg Post 34 8-3 Sunday from Albemarle High School.
The Albemarle Post 74 Legion baseball team defeated Leesburg Post 34 8-3 Sunday from Albemarle High School.
Albemarle County Church Youth Group Fundraises for Youth Congress Event
An Albemarle County church youth group is raising funds for its trip to one of the largest religious youth gatherings in North America.Full Story
Anti-Pipeline Groups Meet Following FERC's Final Pipeline Review
A group in central Virginia is planning its next steps to stop Dominion's proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Their action comes just days after federal regulators released a final environmental review of the natural gas project.Full Story
Staunton Nonprofit Fitness Class Works with People with Parkinson’s
A fitness class in Staunton is changing people's attitudes and bodies for the better. The boxing program is helping fight a disease that affects nearly 1 million people across the country.Full Story
Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Overnight Manhunt
After escaping from police custody and spending over 12 hours on the run, Matthew Carver is back in police custody and facing a slew of new charges.Full Story
Primal Strength Gym Hosts Rumble in the Jungle Competition
Primal Strength Gym in Charlottesville put people’s fitness to the test Saturday by hosting the city’s first ever Strong Man Competition.Full Story
Sources: 4,000 People May Fill Emancipation Park During August Rally
Police sources say they are expecting thousands of people to crowd around Emancipation Park during a planned controversial rally next month.Full Story
New York Artist Takes Part in Charlottesville Mural Projects
A New York artist is teaming up with students at the University of Virginia to give an historic building on the corner a completely new look.Full Story
