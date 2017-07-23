Albemarle County Church Youth Group Fundraises for Youth Congress Event
Most Popular Videos
-
Fire Crews Put Out Fire Behind Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire in a business next to The Haven on East Market Street in downtown Charlottesville.
-
Primal Strength Gym Hosts Rumble in the Jungle Competition
Primal Strength Gym in Charlottesville put people’s fitness to the test Saturday by hosting the city’s first ever Strong Man Competition.
-
Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Overnight Manhunt
After escaping from police custody and spending over 12 hours on the run, Matthew Carver is back in police custody and facing a slew of new charges.
-
LuLaRoe Selling Clothes for Good Cause Over Weekend
LuLaRoe is hosting Roe’in for a Cause this weekend, where proceeds from clothing sales will help athletes competing in the Virginia Special Olympics buy gear and equipment.
-
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.
-
Wildrock Natural Playscape Holds Teacher Training
Central Virginia teachers learned new ways to integrate nature into their classroom studies at a training held at Wildrock Natural Playscape in Crozet Saturday.
-
Tom Sox Top Turks 6-1 to win 4th Straight
Infielder Mike Wielansky went 3-of-5 with three RBI, including a two-run home run in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach.
-
New York Artist Takes Part in Charlottesville Mural Projects
A New York artist is teaming up with students at the University of Virginia to give an historic building on the corner a completely new look.
-
Bodo’s Bagels Reunites Girl with Lost Stuffed Animal
A stuffed bunny left behind at the Bodo’s Bagels on Preston Avenue is now home with its owner thanks to a Facebook post that garnered a lot o f attention.
-
ACPD: Manhunt Underway for Escaped Inmate
The Albemarle County Police Department is actively searching for Matthew Carver, who they say escaped custody Friday evening while being transported to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
-