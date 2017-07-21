Total Solar Eclipse Expected to Happen in a Month
Stuarts Drafts Host 14th Annual Sweet Dreams Festival
People in the Stuarts Draft community are in for several nights of family fun for the 14th annual Sweet Dreams Festival.Full Story
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
CPD: Vandalism of Lee Statue Not Caught on Surveillance Camera
Charlottesville police say the camera that was supposed to be on the Lee statue had been turned, and as a result, the they do not have video of the vandalism.Full Story
Orange Co. Church Invites People to their Table for Food and Fellowship
Members of Orange Community Church of Christ are serving lunch one day a week, free to people who are looking for a meal and fellowshipFull Story
Lockn' Festival will have New Medical Emergency Services Team This Year
Organizers of Nelson County's Lockn' Music Festival have explained that the emergency medical services provider will change this year and it has caused some tension.Full Story
Tom Sox Sweep Doubleheader against Purcellville
The Tom Sox came out on top in a battle of first place teams in the Valley Baseball League Thursday night, as Charlottesville won both games of a doubleheader against Purcellville.Full Story
Fitzhugh Court Case Continued to August 18
Veronica H. Fitzhugh appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Friday She is charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault, and one count of disorderly conduct.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Investigating Fatal Crash at Rt. 250 Bypass
Albemarle County police are asking the public for any information on a fatal crash along Route 250 Bypass that left one woman dead.Full Story
Post 74 Rallies for 18-8 Win in District 12 Baseball Tournament
The Albemarle Post 74 American Legion baseball team rallied from a 7-0 deficit to beat Staunton Post 13 18-8 in seven innings in the second round of the District 12 tournament on Wednesday night at Albemarle High School.Full Story
