Fitzhugh Court Case Continued to August 18
Stuarts Drafts Host 14th Annual Sweet Dreams Festival
People in the Stuarts Draft community are in for several nights of family fun for the 14th annual Sweet Dreams Festival.Full Story
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
CPD: Vandalism of Lee Statue Not Caught on Surveillance Camera
Charlottesville police say the camera that was supposed to be on the Lee statue had been turned, and as a result, the they do not have video of the vandalism.Full Story
Tom Sox Sweep Doubleheader against Purcellville
The Tom Sox came out on top in a battle of first place teams in the Valley Baseball League Thursday night, as Charlottesville won both games of a doubleheader against Purcellville.Full Story
Orange Co. Church Invites People to their Table for Food and Fellowship
Members of Orange Community Church of Christ are serving lunch one day a week, free to people who are looking for a meal and fellowshipFull Story
Lockn' Festival will have New Medical Emergency Services Team This Year
Organizers of Nelson County's Lockn' Music Festival have explained that the emergency medical services provider will change this year and it has caused some tension.Full Story
Virginia Democratic Leaders Stop in Charlottesville for 'Trump Gillespie Tour'
Virginia Democratic leaders are traveling the state to talk about GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie's relationship with the Trump administration.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Investigating Fatal Crash at Rt. 250 Bypass
Albemarle County police are asking the public for any information on a fatal crash along Route 250 Bypass that left one woman dead.Full Story
'Bike-4-Alz' Riders Raise Money for People Affected by Alzheimer's Disease
Members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity are biking to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's disease. They want to give special attention to the care givers who are affected by the disease.Full Story
Madison-Greene Humane Society Requests Public's Help During 'Kitten Season'
The Madison-Greene Humane Society says they need your help by fostering or adopting cats during the warm weather months, which is when cats breed the most.Full Story
