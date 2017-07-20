CPD: Vandalism of Lee Statue Not Caught on Surveillance Camera
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.Full Story
Post 74 Rallies for 18-8 Win in District 12 Baseball Tournament
The Albemarle Post 74 American Legion baseball team rallied from a 7-0 deficit to beat Staunton Post 13 18-8 in seven innings in the second round of the District 12 tournament on Wednesday night at Albemarle High School.Full Story
Fairview Tops Crozet 568-494 in Jefferson Swim League
The Fairview Seahorses defeated the Crozet Gators 568-494 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Charlottesville Neighborhood Upset by Supposed Sporadic Mail Service
Some neighbors in Charlottesville’s Johnson Village say that mail delivery has been sporadic and someone have gone days without service.Full Story
Volunteers Install Ramp in Esmont House
A team of people from Commonwealth Senior Living and the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program installed a ramp at a house in Esmont Wednesday.Full Story
Love’s Travel Stop Coming to Greenville
Truckers driving through Augusta County will soon have a new place to stop. Love’s Travel Stop is set to come to Greenville right next to Pilot off Route 11.Full Story
Public Comment Open for Two Proposed Pipelines
As the public comment period opens for two pipelines trying to get a clean water certification, a group in Staunton holds an event to talk about the threat both pose to water.Full Story
Charlottesville Delegate Composes Letter to Congress Addressing Amtrak Funding
Per a letter written by Charlottesville delegate David Toscano, dozens of Virginia lawmakers are demanding that Congress keep funding in the federal budget for Amtrak service through the commonwealth.Full Story
Albemarle County Students Learning Skill Through Coder Dojo
Dozens of students in Albemarle County are learning valuable computer lessons through the Coder Dojo, an open space at Murray High School.Full Story
UVa's Kurt Benkert on Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
Virginia senior quarterback Kurt Benkert has been named to the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.Full Story
