Crozet Community Advisory Committee to Discuss NIFI Projects
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Louisa County Wins Little League State Championship
Louisa County Wins Little League State Championship
The Louisa County Little League team won the 11 & under state championship by beating Central Loudoun 4-1 in the finals on Tuesday in Luray.Full Story
The Louisa County Little League team won the 11 & under state championship by beating Central Loudoun 4-1 in the finals on Tuesday in Luray.Full Story
Greene Co. Business Helps Widowed Woman Affected by Flood Damage
Greene Co. Business Helps Widowed Woman Affected by Flood Damage
Floodwater from a violent storm damaged a Greene County woman’s home a few weeks ago, a local restoration business has elected to step in and help out.Full Story
Floodwater from a violent storm damaged a Greene County woman’s home a few weeks ago, a local restoration business has elected to step in and help out.Full Story
'Indivisible' Group Hosts 'Die-In' to Protest Healthcare Bill
'Indivisible' Group Hosts 'Die-In' to Protest Healthcare Bill
Even though that healthcare bill will not move forward to the Senate, members of a group in Charlottesville say the need to fight Trumpcare now is even more urgent.Full Story
Even though that healthcare bill will not move forward to the Senate, members of a group in Charlottesville say the need to fight Trumpcare now is even more urgent.Full Story
Virginia Educators Gather in Charlottesville for Forum
Virginia Educators Gather in Charlottesville for Forum
This week in Charlottesville, educators from across Virginia are putting their heads together to come up with best practices for meeting students' social and emotional needs.Full Story
This week in Charlottesville, educators from across Virginia are putting their heads together to come up with best practices for meeting students' social and emotional needs.Full Story
Post 74 Beats Spotsylvania 320 in District Opener
Post 74 Beats Spotsylvania 320 in District Opener
The Albemarle Post 74 American Legion baseball team beat Spotsylvania 320 by a final of 10-2 in the first round of the District 12 Tournament on Tuesday night.Full Story
The Albemarle Post 74 American Legion baseball team beat Spotsylvania 320 by a final of 10-2 in the first round of the District 12 Tournament on Tuesday night.Full Story
Tom Sox Snap Losing Skid; Beat Front Royal 7-1
Tom Sox Snap Losing Skid; Beat Front Royal 7-1
The Tom Sox beat Front Royal 7-1 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.Full Story
The Tom Sox beat Front Royal 7-1 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.Full Story
Madison-Greene Humane Society Requests Public's Help During 'Kitten Season'
Madison-Greene Humane Society Requests Public's Help During 'Kitten Season'
The Madison-Greene Humane Society says they need your help by fostering or adopting cats during the warm weather months, which is when cats breed the most.Full Story
The Madison-Greene Humane Society says they need your help by fostering or adopting cats during the warm weather months, which is when cats breed the most.Full Story
Fairview Prepares for JSL Regular Season Finale
Fairview Prepares for JSL Regular Season Finale
Fairview will host Crozet in its final meet of the regular season on Wednesday night. The Seahorses have won 25 of the last 26 Jefferson Swim League Championships.Full Story
Fairview will host Crozet in its final meet of the regular season on Wednesday night. The Seahorses have won 25 of the last 26 Jefferson Swim League Championships.Full Story
Bedford County Fire and Rescue Mourning Loss of Bethany Franklin
Bedford County Fire and Rescue Mourning Loss of Bethany Franklin
Members of Bedford County Fire and Rescue are mourning the loss of one of their own. Bethany Franklin was one of two people killed in a head-on collision in Albemarle County on Sunday.Full Story
Members of Bedford County Fire and Rescue are mourning the loss of one of their own. Bethany Franklin was one of two people killed in a head-on collision in Albemarle County on Sunday.Full Story
Hundreds Call on Charlottesville City Council to Cancel August 12 Rally
Hundreds Call on Charlottesville City Council to Cancel August 12 Rally
Hundreds of people are calling for Charlottesville City Council to revoke the permit of a controversial rally set for August.Full Story
Hundreds of people are calling for Charlottesville City Council to revoke the permit of a controversial rally set for August.Full Story