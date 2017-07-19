Quantcast

Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air. 