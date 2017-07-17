Hundreds Call on Charlottesville City Council to Cancel August 12 Rally
Albemarle County Police Investigating Fatal Crash at Rt. 250 Bypass
Albemarle County police are asking the public for any information on a fatal crash along Route 250 Bypass that left one woman dead.Full Story
12 People Charged at KKK Rally Go Before Charlottesville Judge
A dozen people charged in connection to a controversial rally went before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court Monday morning.Full Story
Bright Beginnings at Forest Lakes Unveils New Renovations
A chain of preschools in central Virginia is unveiling the first of its newly-renovated facilities.Full Story
Family Pleads For Answers 5 Years After Pherbia Faye Tinsley's Death
The daughter of a woman found shot to death in Charlottesville five years ago is pleading with the community to turn in her mother's killer.Full Story
Carson Raymond Foundation to Close at End of 2017
After nine years, the Carson Raymond Foundation is shutting down at the end of 2017.Full Story
Anti-Pipeline Group Discuss Next Steps for DEQ Public Hearings
A group that walked a stretch of Dominion's proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline route from the Shenandoah Valley into central Virginia earlier this month is now planning its next steps.Full Story
People Expressing Safety Concerns for Construction on West Main St.
Construction on new buildings is bringing businesses to Charlottesville's West Main Street, and with that comes more traffic and safety concerns.Full Story
Orange County Public Schools Launching Rural Broadband Initiative
Orange County is creating its own broadband network to bring high-speed internet to more remote parts of the county.Full Story
Charlottesville Group Claim Police Brutality in Connection to KKK Rally
A Charlottesville group connected to counterprotesters is demanding justice after it claims law enforcement engaged in police brutality.Full Story
Nelson County Distillery to Start Producing Gin, Vodka in Pennsylvania
A distillery in Nelson County will be moving some of it's production to a different state because of Virginia's liquor laws.Full Story
