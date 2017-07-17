Wild Wolf Brewery Hosting Hop Harvest Picking During Summer
Most Popular Videos
-
Albemarle County Police Investigating Fatal Crash at Rt. 250 Bypass
Albemarle County police are asking the public for any information on a fatal crash along Route 250 Bypass that left one woman dead.
-
12 People Charged at KKK Rally Go Before Charlottesville Judge
A dozen people charged in connection to a controversial rally went before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court Monday morning.
-
Bright Beginnings at Forest Lakes Unveils New Renovations
A chain of preschools in central Virginia is unveiling the first of its newly-renovated facilities.
-
Family Pleads For Answers 5 Years After Pherbia Faye Tinsley's Death
The daughter of a woman found shot to death in Charlottesville five years ago is pleading with the community to turn in her mother's killer.
-
Anti-Pipeline Group Discuss Next Steps for DEQ Public Hearings
A group that walked a stretch of Dominion's proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline route from the Shenandoah Valley into central Virginia earlier this month is now planning its next steps.
-
People Expressing Safety Concerns for Construction on West Main St.
Construction on new buildings is bringing businesses to Charlottesville's West Main Street, and with that comes more traffic and safety concerns.
-
Charlottesville Group Claim Police Brutality in Connection to KKK Rally
A Charlottesville group connected to counterprotesters is demanding justice after it claims law enforcement engaged in police brutality.
-
UVA Leadership Program for College Students Diversifies Medical Schools
The Summer Medical Leadership Program at UVA Medical Center completed its newly revamped format on July 14.
-
Ralph Northam Faces Pressure from Protesters for Pipeline Views
Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam is facing pressure from anti-pipeline groups in central Virginia to oppose Dominion's planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
-
Nelson County Distillery to Start Producing Gin, Vodka in Pennsylvania
A distillery in Nelson County will be moving some of it's production to a different state because of Virginia's liquor laws.
-