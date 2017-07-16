Bright Beginnings at Forest Lakes Unveils New Renovations
Albemarle County Police Investigating Fatal Crash at Rt. 250 Bypass
Albemarle County police are asking the public for any information on a fatal crash along Route 250 Bypass that left one woman dead.
SPCA Hosts Adoption Event at Carter Mountain
The Fluvanna County and Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA teamed up for an adoption event at Carter Mountain Saturday.
Staunton Explodes in 9th to Top Tom Sox 8-4
Staunton scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to come back and beat Charlottesville 8-4 Saturday night.
UVA Finds New Way to Shut Off Genes to Battle Genetic Diseases
Researchers at the University of Virginia have discovered a gene editing method that silences the genes, instead of killing them. This could lead to a more effective way to treat genetic diseases.
Family Pleads For Answers 5 Years After Pherbia Faye Tinsley's Death
The daughter of a woman found shot to death in Charlottesville five years ago is pleading with the community to turn in her mother's killer.
Charlottesville Group Claim Police Brutality in Connection to KKK Rally
A Charlottesville group connected to counterprotesters is demanding justice after it claims law enforcement engaged in police brutality.
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.
Updated: Fire Damages JAUNT Buses, Condos in Charlottesville
Crews are cleaning up from an early morning fire that forced the partial evacuation of Charlottesville condominium complex. No injuries have been reported.
'Hoos and Hokies at ACC Media Days 11pm Story
'Hoos and Hokies at ACC Media Days in Charlotte.
Food Truck Owners Battle Heat to Serve Food
The owners of some food truck businesses had to weather the hot heat this week to keep their customers happy.
