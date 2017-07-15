SPCA Hosts Adoption Event at Carter Mountain
Most Popular Videos
-
Charlottesville Group Claim Police Brutality in Connection to KKK Rally
A Charlottesville group connected to counterprotesters is demanding justice after it claims law enforcement engaged in police brutality.
-
Food Truck Owners Battle Heat to Serve Food
The owners of some food truck businesses had to weather the hot heat this week to keep their customers happy.
-
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.
-
Family of Slain Albemarle Co. Woman Wants Answers Five Years Later
Fifty-one-year old Pherbia Tinsley was murdered five years ago as of July 14, five years later, with the help of a Virginia-based nonprofit, the family hopes to find some sort of closure.
-
Tom Sox Beat Covington 7-2
Tom Sox beat Covington 7-2.
-
City Tops Farmington 551-507 in Jefferson Swim League
The City of Charlottesville swim team defeated Farmington Country Club 551-507 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.
-
Albemarle County Police Investigating Fatal Crash at Rt. 250 Bypass
Albemarle County police are asking the public for any information on a fatal crash along Route 250 Bypass that left one woman dead.
-
Albemarle County: Don't be Concerned after Tax Notice Glitch
Some people in Albemarle County have been receiving ‘past due’ notices for their taxes, but county officials say residents should not be concerned.
-
'Hoos and Hokies at ACC Media Days 11pm Story
'Hoos and Hokies at ACC Media Days in Charlotte.
-
-