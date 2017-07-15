Albemarle County Police Investigating Fatal Crash at Rt. 250 Bypass
Charlottesville Group Claim Police Brutality in Connection to KKK Rally
A Charlottesville group connected to counterprotesters is demanding justice after it claims law enforcement engaged in police brutality.Full Story
Food Truck Owners Battle Heat to Serve Food
The owners of some food truck businesses had to weather the hot heat this week to keep their customers happy.Full Story
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.Full Story
Tom Sox Beat Covington 7-2
Tom Sox beat Covington 7-2.Full Story
Family of Slain Albemarle Co. Woman Wants Answers Five Years Later
Fifty-one-year old Pherbia Tinsley was murdered five years ago as of July 14, five years later, with the help of a Virginia-based nonprofit, the family hopes to find some sort of closure.Full Story
City Tops Farmington 551-507 in Jefferson Swim League
The City of Charlottesville swim team defeated Farmington Country Club 551-507 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Albemarle County: Don't be Concerned after Tax Notice Glitch
Some people in Albemarle County have been receiving ‘past due’ notices for their taxes, but county officials say residents should not be concerned.Full Story
'Hoos and Hokies at ACC Media Days 11pm Story
'Hoos and Hokies at ACC Media Days in Charlotte.Full Story
Tom Sox Beat Covington 7-2
Tom Sox beat Covington 7-2.Full Story
UVA Foundation Raising Funds for Redesign of Birdwood Golf Course
An Albemarle County golf course is getting a makeover. The University of Virginia Foundation is in the process of raising roughly $10 million for this full redesign project.Full Story
