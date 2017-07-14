VDACS Announces Good Peach Crop this Year
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.Full Story
Updated: Fire Damages JAUNT Buses, Condos in Charlottesville
Crews are cleaning up from an early morning fire that forced the partial evacuation of Charlottesville condominium complex. No injuries have been reported.Full Story
Albemarle Post 74 Baseball Wins 12-2 against Spotsylvania 320
The Albemarle Post 74 American Legion baseball team beat Spotsylvania 320 by a final of 12-2 on Thursday night at AHS.Full Story
Program Teaches Charlottesville Teens About Local Agriculture
Teens in Charlottesville are getting hands-on experience to support local agriculture and learn about the business world.Full Story
ACPD Opens Satellite Office in Crozet
Over 100 people were in Crozet Thursday night to celebrate Albemarle County Police Department’s new satellite office at Old Trail Village.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast Noon Friday
Greene County Holds Meeting on White Run Reservoir Project
Greene County held a meeting Thursday to get the community up to speed on a multimillion dollar water project currently in the works.Full Story
TJPDC Working to Design Pedestrian, Bike Routes for Charlottesville
The Thomas Jefferson Regional Planning District Commission is conducting research on bike and pedestrian trails in Charlottesville and its surrounding counties.Full Story
City Tops Farmington 551-507 in Jefferson Swim League
The City of Charlottesville swim team defeated Farmington Country Club 551-507 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Albemarle Schools Hosting Maker Learning Leadership Pilot Program
Educators from across the country are visiting schools in Albemarle County this week to get a look at the classrooms serving as models of hands on maker learning.Full Story
