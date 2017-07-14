Food Truck Owners Battle Heat to Serve Food
Most Popular Videos
-
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.
-
Updated: Fire Damages JAUNT Buses, Condos in Charlottesville
Crews are cleaning up from an early morning fire that forced the partial evacuation of Charlottesville condominium complex. No injuries have been reported.
-
Albemarle Post 74 Baseball Wins 12-2 against Spotsylvania 320
The Albemarle Post 74 American Legion baseball team beat Spotsylvania 320 by a final of 12-2 on Thursday night at AHS.
-
Program Teaches Charlottesville Teens About Local Agriculture
Teens in Charlottesville are getting hands-on experience to support local agriculture and learn about the business world.
-
ACPD Opens Satellite Office in Crozet
Over 100 people were in Crozet Thursday night to celebrate Albemarle County Police Department’s new satellite office at Old Trail Village.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast Noon Friday
-
Greene County Holds Meeting on White Run Reservoir Project
Greene County held a meeting Thursday to get the community up to speed on a multimillion dollar water project currently in the works.
-
TJPDC Working to Design Pedestrian, Bike Routes for Charlottesville
The Thomas Jefferson Regional Planning District Commission is conducting research on bike and pedestrian trails in Charlottesville and its surrounding counties.
-
City Tops Farmington 551-507 in Jefferson Swim League
The City of Charlottesville swim team defeated Farmington Country Club 551-507 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.
-
Albemarle Schools Hosting Maker Learning Leadership Pilot Program
Educators from across the country are visiting schools in Albemarle County this week to get a look at the classrooms serving as models of hands on maker learning.
-