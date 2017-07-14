Albemarle Co. Students to Participate in Historic Monument Study
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.Full Story
Updated: Fire Damages JAUNT Buses, Condos in Charlottesville
Crews are cleaning up from an early morning fire that forced the partial evacuation of Charlottesville condominium complex. No injuries have been reported.Full Story
ACPD Opens Satellite Office in Crozet
Over 100 people were in Crozet Thursday night to celebrate Albemarle County Police Department’s new satellite office at Old Trail Village.Full Story
Albemarle Post 74 Baseball Wins 12-2 against Spotsylvania 320
The Albemarle Post 74 American Legion baseball team beat Spotsylvania 320 by a final of 12-2 on Thursday night at AHS.Full Story
Greene County Holds Meeting on White Run Reservoir Project
Greene County held a meeting Thursday to get the community up to speed on a multimillion dollar water project currently in the works.Full Story
City Tops Farmington 551-507 in Jefferson Swim League
The City of Charlottesville swim team defeated Farmington Country Club 551-507 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
TJPDC Working to Design Pedestrian, Bike Routes for Charlottesville
The Thomas Jefferson Regional Planning District Commission is conducting research on bike and pedestrian trails in Charlottesville and its surrounding counties.Full Story
Albemarle Schools Hosting Maker Learning Leadership Pilot Program
Educators from across the country are visiting schools in Albemarle County this week to get a look at the classrooms serving as models of hands on maker learning.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Chief Addresses Use of Tear Gas After KKK Rally
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas is defending the use of tear gas to break up a crowd of counterprotesters following Saturday’s controversial rally by the KKK.Full Story
Delegate Steve Landes Visits Albemarle County on Senior Living Facility Tour
Delegate Steve Landes was in Albemarle County Thursday to talk about healthcare as he stopped by as part of his senior living facility tour.Full Story
