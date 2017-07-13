ACPD Opens Satellite Office in Crozet
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.Full Story
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.Full Story
City Tops Farmington 551-507 in Jefferson Swim League
City Tops Farmington 551-507 in Jefferson Swim League
The City of Charlottesville swim team defeated Farmington Country Club 551-507 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
The City of Charlottesville swim team defeated Farmington Country Club 551-507 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Potato Shooting Competition Coming to Fishersville
Potato Shooting Competition Coming to Fishersville
A potato shooting competition will be held in Fishersville on National Potato Day, August 19, outside Augusta Expo in Fishersville.Full Story
A potato shooting competition will be held in Fishersville on National Potato Day, August 19, outside Augusta Expo in Fishersville.Full Story
Tom Sox Rally for 6-5 Win Against Harrisonburg
Tom Sox Rally for 6-5 Win Against Harrisonburg
The Tom Sox scored two runs in the bottom of the 9th inning to defeat Harrisonburg 6-5.Full Story
The Tom Sox scored two runs in the bottom of the 9th inning to defeat Harrisonburg 6-5.Full Story
Albemarle Schools Hosting Maker Learning Leadership Pilot Program
Albemarle Schools Hosting Maker Learning Leadership Pilot Program
Educators from across the country are visiting schools in Albemarle County this week to get a look at the classrooms serving as models of hands on maker learning.Full Story
Educators from across the country are visiting schools in Albemarle County this week to get a look at the classrooms serving as models of hands on maker learning.Full Story
Staunton Baseball Team Reads to Kids
Staunton Baseball Team Reads to Kids
The Staunton Braves took some time Wednesday afternoon to read to kids at the Staunton Public Library.Full Story
The Staunton Braves took some time Wednesday afternoon to read to kids at the Staunton Public Library.Full Story
SURJ Seeks to Prevent Planned Emancipation Park Rally
SURJ Seeks to Prevent Planned Emancipation Park Rally
Showing Up For Racial Justice sent an email to City Council, urging Charlottesville to revoke the permit for the “Unite the Right” rally scheduled for August 12.Full Story
Showing Up For Racial Justice sent an email to City Council, urging Charlottesville to revoke the permit for the “Unite the Right” rally scheduled for August 12.Full Story
UVA House Call: Dr. Jonathan Black on Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate
UVA House Call: Dr. Jonathan Black on Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate
Dr. Jonathan Black from the plastic surgery division of UVA Health Systems talks about cleft lips and palates.Full Story
Dr. Jonathan Black from the plastic surgery division of UVA Health Systems talks about cleft lips and palates.Full Story
Work on Route 250 Causing Nighttime Closures in Albemarle County
Work on Route 250 Causing Nighttime Closures in Albemarle County
Drivers in Albemarle County can expect some nighttime delays as crews work on Route 250 to build a new crosswalk.Full Story
Drivers in Albemarle County can expect some nighttime delays as crews work on Route 250 to build a new crosswalk.Full Story
Charlottesville Summer Restaurant Week Benefits Area Food Bank
Charlottesville Summer Restaurant Week Benefits Area Food Bank
Charlottesville Summer restaurant week will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. One dollar per meal could help create better meals for those who are food insecure in the Charlottesville area.Full Story
Charlottesville Summer restaurant week will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. One dollar per meal could help create better meals for those who are food insecure in the Charlottesville area.Full Story