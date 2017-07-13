Charlottesville Arts Initiative Announces Residency Program
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.
City Tops Farmington 551-507 in Jefferson Swim League
The City of Charlottesville swim team defeated Farmington Country Club 551-507 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.
Potato Shooting Competition Coming to Fishersville
A potato shooting competition will be held in Fishersville on National Potato Day, August 19, outside Augusta Expo in Fishersville.
Tom Sox Rally for 6-5 Win Against Harrisonburg
The Tom Sox scored two runs in the bottom of the 9th inning to defeat Harrisonburg 6-5.
Albemarle Schools Hosting Maker Learning Leadership Pilot Program
Educators from across the country are visiting schools in Albemarle County this week to get a look at the classrooms serving as models of hands on maker learning.
SURJ Seeks to Prevent Planned Emancipation Park Rally
Showing Up For Racial Justice sent an email to City Council, urging Charlottesville to revoke the permit for the “Unite the Right” rally scheduled for August 12.
Staunton Baseball Team Reads to Kids
The Staunton Braves took some time Wednesday afternoon to read to kids at the Staunton Public Library.
UVA House Call: Dr. Jonathan Black on Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate
Dr. Jonathan Black from the plastic surgery division of UVA Health Systems talks about cleft lips and palates.
Work on Route 250 Causing Nighttime Closures in Albemarle County
Drivers in Albemarle County can expect some nighttime delays as crews work on Route 250 to build a new crosswalk.
Charlottesville Summer Restaurant Week Benefits Area Food Bank
Charlottesville Summer restaurant week will benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. One dollar per meal could help create better meals for those who are food insecure in the Charlottesville area.
