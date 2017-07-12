Potato Shooting Competition Coming to Fishersville
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.
Charlottesville Police Chief Addresses Use of Tear Gas After KKK Rally
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas is defending the use of tear gas to break up a crowd of counterprotesters following Saturday’s controversial rally by the KKK.
Tom Sox Beat Staunton 8-5
Tom Sox beat Staunton 8-5.
4 Facing Felony Charge Following KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
Four people are facing felony charges after counterprotesting a weekend rally by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan.
Albemarle Post 74 Beats Staunton 14-2
Albemarle Post 74 beats Staunton Post 13.... 14-2.
UVA Finds New Way to Shut Off Genes to Battle Genetic Diseases
Researchers at the University of Virginia have discovered a gene editing method that silences the genes, instead of killing them. This could lead to a more effective way to treat genetic diseases.
UVA House Call: Dr. Jonathan Black on Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate
Dr. Jonathan Black from the plastic surgery division of UVA Health Systems talks about cleft lips and palates.
Charlottesville 7-Eleven Takes Part in National Slurpee Day
People around Charlottesville visited the popular convenience store, 7-Eleven to celebrate its 90th birthday and national Slurpee day.
Counter Protesters, Charlottesville Officials Speak Out After KKK Rally in Justice Park
A day after a Ku Klux Klan rally in Justice Park, some are questioning if the amount of police presence and force used was necessary.
Albemarle Schools Hosting Maker Learning Leadership Pilot Program
Educators from across the country are visiting schools in Albemarle County this week to get a look at the classrooms serving as models of hands on maker learning.
