Babies Born Big More Likely to Become Obese Children, Study Finds
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Chief Addresses Use of Tear Gas After KKK Rally
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas is defending the use of tear gas to break up a crowd of counterprotesters following Saturday’s controversial rally by the KKK.Full Story
Tom Sox Beat Staunton 8-5
Tom Sox beat Staunton 8-5.Full Story
4 Facing Felony Charge Following KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
Four people are facing felony charges after counterprotesting a weekend rally by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan.Full Story
Albemarle Post 74 Beats Staunton 14-2
Albemarle Post 74 beats Staunton Post 13.... 14-2.Full Story
UVA Finds New Way to Shut Off Genes to Battle Genetic Diseases
Researchers at the University of Virginia have discovered a gene editing method that silences the genes, instead of killing them. This could lead to a more effective way to treat genetic diseases.Full Story
Charlottesville 7-Eleven Takes Part in National Slurpee Day
People around Charlottesville visited the popular convenience store, 7-Eleven to celebrate its 90th birthday and national Slurpee day.Full Story
Counter Protesters, Charlottesville Officials Speak Out After KKK Rally in Justice Park
A day after a Ku Klux Klan rally in Justice Park, some are questioning if the amount of police presence and force used was necessary.Full Story
UVA House Call: Dr. Jonathan Black on Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate
Dr. Jonathan Black from the plastic surgery division of UVA Health Systems talks about cleft lips and palates.Full Story
ShenFringe Art Festival Celebrates World Fringe Day in the Valley
Today is the first ever World Fringe Day, and the Shenandoah Valley took part.Full Story
