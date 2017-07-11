Community Volunteers Help Tend to Urban Farm During Summer
4 Facing Felony Charge Following KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
Four people are facing felony charges after counterprotesting a weekend rally by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan.
Charlottesville Police Chief Addresses Use of Tear Gas After KKK Rally
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas is defending the use of tear gas to break up a crowd of counterprotesters following Saturday’s controversial rally by the KKK.
Self-Proclaimed White Activist Holds Presser Ahead of Controversial Rally
The self-proclaimed white activist spearheading a controversial rally set for next month in Charlottesville is speaking out about what to expect.
Peachtree Peaking Heading into Babe Ruth Tournament
The under-12 Peachtree baseball team is headed to North Carolina for the Babe Ruth tournament.
Students Learn about Local Water Cleanup
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation showed students from Virginia and Maryland how local conservation efforts affect the Chesapeake Bay.
Counter Protesters, Charlottesville Officials Speak Out After KKK Rally in Justice Park
A day after a Ku Klux Klan rally in Justice Park, some are questioning if the amount of police presence and force used was necessary.
Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department Offers Kayaking Trip Around City
The Waynesboro Water Trail allows people to paddle down the river in Waynesboro to four different city parks.
Augusta Health Moves ER Walk-in Patient Entrance for Construction
Patients heading to the emergency room at Augusta Health in Fishersville will find a detour to the ER entrance.
UVA Hosts 'Blast Gear Up' Camp for Low-Income Engineer HS Students
Dozens of high schoolers from across Virginia are in Charlottesville putting their engineering skills to the test.
Police Response After KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.
