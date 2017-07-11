Charlottesville 7-Eleven Takes Part in National Slurpee Day
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
4 Facing Felony Charge Following KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
4 Facing Felony Charge Following KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
Four people are facing felony charges after counterprotesting a weekend rally by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan.Full Story
Four people are facing felony charges after counterprotesting a weekend rally by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Chief Addresses Use of Tear Gas After KKK Rally
Charlottesville Police Chief Addresses Use of Tear Gas After KKK Rally
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas is defending the use of tear gas to break up a crowd of counterprotesters following Saturday’s controversial rally by the KKK.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas is defending the use of tear gas to break up a crowd of counterprotesters following Saturday’s controversial rally by the KKK.Full Story
Peachtree Peaking Heading into Babe Ruth Tournament
Peachtree Peaking Heading into Babe Ruth Tournament
The under-12 Peachtree baseball team is headed to North Carolina for the Babe Ruth tournament.Full Story
The under-12 Peachtree baseball team is headed to North Carolina for the Babe Ruth tournament.Full Story
Students Learn about Local Water Cleanup
Students Learn about Local Water Cleanup
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation showed students from Virginia and Maryland how local conservation efforts affect the Chesapeake Bay.Full Story
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation showed students from Virginia and Maryland how local conservation efforts affect the Chesapeake Bay.Full Story
Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department Offers Kayaking Trip Around City
Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department Offers Kayaking Trip Around City
The Waynesboro Water Trail allows people to paddle down the river in Waynesboro to four different city parks.Full Story
The Waynesboro Water Trail allows people to paddle down the river in Waynesboro to four different city parks.Full Story
Counter Protesters, Charlottesville Officials Speak Out After KKK Rally in Justice Park
Counter Protesters, Charlottesville Officials Speak Out After KKK Rally in Justice Park
A day after a Ku Klux Klan rally in Justice Park, some are questioning if the amount of police presence and force used was necessary.Full Story
A day after a Ku Klux Klan rally in Justice Park, some are questioning if the amount of police presence and force used was necessary.Full Story
Augusta Health Moves ER Walk-in Patient Entrance for Construction
Augusta Health Moves ER Walk-in Patient Entrance for Construction
Patients heading to the emergency room at Augusta Health in Fishersville will find a detour to the ER entrance.Full Story
Patients heading to the emergency room at Augusta Health in Fishersville will find a detour to the ER entrance.Full Story
UVA Hosts 'Blast Gear Up' Camp for Low-Income Engineer HS Students
UVA Hosts 'Blast Gear Up' Camp for Low-Income Engineer HS Students
Dozens of high schoolers from across Virginia are in Charlottesville putting their engineering skills to the test.Full Story
Dozens of high schoolers from across Virginia are in Charlottesville putting their engineering skills to the test.Full Story
Police Response After KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Police Response After KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.Full Story
Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.Full Story
Fluvanna County Trainees Graduate EMT Class
Fluvanna County Trainees Graduate EMT Class
Ten new EMTs earned their graduation certificates Sunday after completing a six month long course all to prepare them on saving lives.Full Story
Ten new EMTs earned their graduation certificates Sunday after completing a six month long course all to prepare them on saving lives.Full Story