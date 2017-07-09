Fluvanna County Trainees Graduate EMT Class
Counter Protesters, Charlottesville Officials Speak Out After KKK Rally in Justice Park
A day after a Ku Klux Klan rally in Justice Park, some are questioning if the amount of police presence and force used was necessary.Full Story
Police Response After KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.Full Story
Fluvanna County Trainees Graduate EMT Class
Ten new EMTs earned their graduation certificates Sunday after completing a six month long course all to prepare them on saving lives.Full Story
CHS Senior A.J. Stouffer Wins City Golf Championship
Charlottesville High School senior A.J. Stouffer won the 30th Charlottesville City Golf Championship with a score of 6-under par.Full Story
Together Cville Holds Potluck, Discusses Future Plans
A group that had a major presence opposing the Ku Klux Klan at a rally held a potluck dinner to discuss the event and talk about how to continue uniting Charlottesville against oppression.Full Story
Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society Displays KKK Robes
A pair of genuine Ku Klux Klan robes were on display after request from historians who wanted to get a closer look at the garments.Full Story
KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.Full Story
Sup Shack Paddleboard Yoga, Juice Laundry Host Fundraiser at Chris Greene Lake
Sup Shack Paddleboard Yoga partnered with Juice Laundry to hold a paddleboard yoga fundraiser on Chris Greene Lake with proceeds going to Dan Nevins’ Warrior Spirit Retreat for Injured Veterans.Full Story
Tom Sox and VBL South Division Beat North 5-0 in All-Star Game
The seven Tom Sox players on the roster helped the Valley Baseball League South Division beat the North 5-0 in the VBL All-Star Game on Sunday night in Harrisonburg.Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Part 2
George Huguely Interrogation Part 2Part two of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Part two of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Full Story