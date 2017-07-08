Police Response After KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Police Response After KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.Full Story
KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.Full Story
Crowds Gather as KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Crowds protested as members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.Full Story
In Lieu of KKK Rally, People in Charlottesville Attend Free Concert on Sprint Pavilion
While the KKK gathered in Justice Park, a free concert was held at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Members of the Faith Community Stand Together Against KKK
Hundreds of members across all faiths banded together on July 8 to protest the Ku Klux Klan.Full Story
Charlottesville Community Hosts Picnic in IX Park to Counter KKK Rally
Community members in Charlottesville hosted a picnic in the IX Park near Downtown, offering residents an alternative to the KKK rally.Full Story
