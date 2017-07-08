In Lieu of KKK Rally, People in Charlottesville Attend Free Concert on Sprint Pavilion
KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Provide Details on Road Closures for Planned KKK Rally
On July 8, the Charlottesville Police Department will close the following roadways from Noon until the conclusion of the event.Full Story
Anti-Defamation League Speaks Out Ahead of Planned Rally
Ahead of the Ku Klux Klan’s planned rally, the Anti-Defamation League speaks out on tracking groups like the KKK.Full Story
Crowds Gather as KKK Group Holds Rally in Charlottesville Park
Crowds protested as members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at Justice Park Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.Full Story
'Solidarity Cville' Group Creates List of Demands for Mayor and City of Charlottesville
A group called "Solidarity Cville" generated a list of demands for both Mayor Signer and the City of CharlottesvilleFull Story
Police Surveillance Cameras at Charlottesville Parks Raise Questions
An organization dedicated to defending civil liberties and human rights is speaking out about Charlottesville police installing cameras at city parks without the public knowing.Full Story
MarieBette Café Making Bread With Positive Messages Ahead of KKK Rally
MarieBette Café in Charlottesville is baking bread with messages like “No Home for Hate” or “Love Trumps Hate” in response to the planned KKK rally.Full Story
Charlottesville Offering Alternative Events to Counter Planned KKK Rally
Despite the planned KKK rally Saturday, several groups are offering alternative events such as workshops, a community picnic, and a free concert.Full Story
Members of the Faith Community Stand Together Against KKK
Hundreds of members across all faiths banded together on July 8 to protest the Ku Klux Klan.Full Story
Charlottesville Community Hosts Picnic in IX Park to Counter KKK Rally
Community members in Charlottesville hosted a picnic in the IX Park near Downtown, offering residents an alternative to the KKK rally.Full Story
