Anti-Defamation League Speaks Out Ahead of Planned Rally
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Police Surveillance Cameras at Charlottesville Parks Raise Questions
Police Surveillance Cameras at Charlottesville Parks Raise Questions
An organization dedicated to defending civil liberties and human rights is speaking out about Charlottesville police installing cameras at city parks without the public knowing.Full Story
An organization dedicated to defending civil liberties and human rights is speaking out about Charlottesville police installing cameras at city parks without the public knowing.Full Story
Former UVA Basketball Superstar Donates Winnings from Family Feud to UVA Cancer Center
Former UVA Basketball Superstar Donates Winnings from Family Feud to UVA Cancer Center
Ralph Sampson is a Hall-of-Famer, 4 time NBA all-star, 3 time NCAA player of the year, and now a game show winner. He and his family won $25,000 on celebrity Family Feud, and donated the winnings to the UVA Cancer Center.Full Story
Ralph Sampson is a Hall-of-Famer, 4 time NBA all-star, 3 time NCAA player of the year, and now a game show winner. He and his family won $25,000 on celebrity Family Feud, and donated the winnings to the UVA Cancer Center.Full Story
'Solidarity Cville' Group Creates List of Demands for Mayor and City of Charlottesville
'Solidarity Cville' Group Creates List of Demands for Mayor and City of Charlottesville
A group called "Solidarity Cville" generated a list of demands for both Mayor Signer and the City of CharlottesvilleFull Story
A group called "Solidarity Cville" generated a list of demands for both Mayor Signer and the City of CharlottesvilleFull Story
Orange Resident Talks Competitive Eating, Hot Dog Eating Contest
Orange Resident Talks Competitive Eating, Hot Dog Eating Contest
Darron Breeden of Orange talks to NBC29 about competitive eating and coming in fifth place at the Nathan’s Hotdog Competition on the Fourth of July.Full Story
Darron Breeden of Orange talks to NBC29 about competitive eating and coming in fifth place at the Nathan’s Hotdog Competition on the Fourth of July.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Northam Speak Out Against Planned Charlottesville Rally
Gov. McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Northam Speak Out Against Planned Charlottesville Rally
Governor McAuliffe says a KKK group's hate speech is not welcome. The governor told NBC29 that he does not support the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan visiting Charlottesville.Full Story
Governor McAuliffe says a KKK group's hate speech is not welcome. The governor told NBC29 that he does not support the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan visiting Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Provide Details on Road Closures for Planned KKK Rally
Charlottesville Police Provide Details on Road Closures for Planned KKK Rally
On July 8, the Charlottesville Police Department will close the following roadways from Noon until the conclusion of the event.Full Story
On July 8, the Charlottesville Police Department will close the following roadways from Noon until the conclusion of the event.Full Story
Staunton Toy Story Recognized with National Award
Staunton Toy Story Recognized with National Award
Pufferbellies Toys and Books in Staunton won the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association’s Retailer of the Year award.Full Story
Pufferbellies Toys and Books in Staunton won the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association’s Retailer of the Year award.Full Story
Glenmore CC Hosts Louisa in Jefferson Swim League
Glenmore CC Hosts Louisa in Jefferson Swim League
The Glenmore County Club hosted the Louisa Gators in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
The Glenmore County Club hosted the Louisa Gators in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Governor McAuliffe Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Route 29
Governor McAuliffe Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Route 29
To signify both lanes on Route 29 opening, Governor McAuliffe attended a ribbon cutting ceremony in Albemarle.Full Story
To signify both lanes on Route 29 opening, Governor McAuliffe attended a ribbon cutting ceremony in Albemarle.Full Story
Patients at Emily Couric Cancer Center Receive Special Treatment
Patients at Emily Couric Cancer Center Receive Special Treatment
Cancer patients received special blankets from Subaru of America And The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.Full Story
Cancer patients received special blankets from Subaru of America And The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.Full Story