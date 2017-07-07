MarieBette Café Making Bread With Positive Messages Ahead of KKK Rally
Most Popular Videos
-
Police Surveillance Cameras at Charlottesville Parks Raise Questions
An organization dedicated to defending civil liberties and human rights is speaking out about Charlottesville police installing cameras at city parks without the public knowing.
-
Former UVA Basketball Superstar Donates Winnings from Family Feud to UVA Cancer Center
Ralph Sampson is a Hall-of-Famer, 4 time NBA all-star, 3 time NCAA player of the year, and now a game show winner. He and his family won $25,000 on celebrity Family Feud, and donated the winnings to the UVA Cancer Center.
-
Gov. McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Northam Speak Out Against Planned Charlottesville Rally
Governor McAuliffe says a KKK group's hate speech is not welcome. The governor told NBC29 that he does not support the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan visiting Charlottesville.
-
Orange Resident Talks Competitive Eating, Hot Dog Eating Contest
Darron Breeden of Orange talks to NBC29 about competitive eating and coming in fifth place at the Nathan’s Hotdog Competition on the Fourth of July.
-
Staunton Toy Story Recognized with National Award
Pufferbellies Toys and Books in Staunton won the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association’s Retailer of the Year award.
-
Glenmore CC Hosts Louisa in Jefferson Swim League
The Glenmore County Club hosted the Louisa Gators in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.
-
Governor McAuliffe Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Route 29
To signify both lanes on Route 29 opening, Governor McAuliffe attended a ribbon cutting ceremony in Albemarle.
-
Patients at Emily Couric Cancer Center Receive Special Treatment
Cancer patients received special blankets from Subaru of America And The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.
-
Plaque Removed from Emancipation Park, Previously Lee Park
The city of Charlottesville has removed the 'Lost Cause Narrative' plaque from Emancipation Park.
-
Charlottesville Religious Group Holds Vigil for Man Executed
The Charlottesville Religious Society of Friends held a vigil for William Morva, the man executed Thursday after killing two in 2006.
-