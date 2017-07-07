Quantcast

Gov. McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Northam Speak Out Against Planned Charlottesville Rally

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Governor McAuliffe says a KKK group's hate speech is not welcome. The governor told NBC29 that he does not support the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan visiting Charlottesville.