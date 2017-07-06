Staunton Toy Story Recognized with National Award
Most Popular Videos
-
UPDATE: Body Found in Woolen Mills Now Homicide Case
Albemarle County police are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered near the Woolen Mills neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
-
Glenmore CC Hosts Louisa in Jefferson Swim League
The Glenmore County Club hosted the Louisa Gators in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.
Former UVA Basketball Superstar Donates Winnings from Family Feud to UVA Cancer Center
Ralph Sampson is a Hall-of-Famer, 4 time NBA all-star, 3 time NCAA player of the year, and now a game show winner. He and his family won $25,000 on celebrity Family Feud, and donated the winnings to the UVA Cancer Center.
-
Faith Community Blessing Justice Park Ahead of Planned Rally
The Charlottesville community continues to prepare for a planned rally by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK. Religious members are trying to overpower the hate group with prayer.
-
Police Surveillance Cameras at Charlottesville Parks Raise Questions
An organization dedicated to defending civil liberties and human rights is speaking out about Charlottesville police installing cameras at city parks without the public knowing.
-
RWSA Working to Reduce Odor from Wafting into Charlottesville Neighborhoods
The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is putting the lid down on its open-air sewage treatment facility to prevent the foul smell from drifting to nearby neighborhoods.
-
City Council Approves Permit for Downtown Development Project
City Council is approving a special use permit for a new development project in downtown Charlottesville.
-
Ix Art Park Hosts Interactive Story Group
Kids were moving Wednesday at Ix Art Park Wednesday for the Fire Children Dance and Drum Circle.
-
NBC29 noon Weather 07-06
-
Crews Open Berkmar Drive Extension in Albemarle County
Drivers are now able to cruise along on two new stretches of pavement meant to alleviate congestion on Route 29. Crews opened the Berkmar Drive Extension and extra lanes to traffic Monday.
-