Plaque Removed from Emancipation Park, Previously Lee Park
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Police Surveillance Cameras at Charlottesville Parks Raise Questions
Police Surveillance Cameras at Charlottesville Parks Raise Questions
An organization dedicated to defending civil liberties and human rights is speaking out about Charlottesville police installing cameras at city parks without the public knowing.Full Story
An organization dedicated to defending civil liberties and human rights is speaking out about Charlottesville police installing cameras at city parks without the public knowing.Full Story
Former UVA Basketball Superstar Donates Winnings from Family Feud to UVA Cancer Center
Former UVA Basketball Superstar Donates Winnings from Family Feud to UVA Cancer Center
Ralph Sampson is a Hall-of-Famer, 4 time NBA all-star, 3 time NCAA player of the year, and now a game show winner. He and his family won $25,000 on celebrity Family Feud, and donated the winnings to the UVA Cancer Center.Full Story
Ralph Sampson is a Hall-of-Famer, 4 time NBA all-star, 3 time NCAA player of the year, and now a game show winner. He and his family won $25,000 on celebrity Family Feud, and donated the winnings to the UVA Cancer Center.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Northam Speak Out Against Planned Charlottesville Rally
Gov. McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Northam Speak Out Against Planned Charlottesville Rally
Governor McAuliffe says a KKK group's hate speech is not welcome. The governor told NBC29 that he does not support the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan visiting Charlottesville.Full Story
Governor McAuliffe says a KKK group's hate speech is not welcome. The governor told NBC29 that he does not support the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan visiting Charlottesville.Full Story
Staunton Toy Story Recognized with National Award
Staunton Toy Story Recognized with National Award
Pufferbellies Toys and Books in Staunton won the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association’s Retailer of the Year award.Full Story
Pufferbellies Toys and Books in Staunton won the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association’s Retailer of the Year award.Full Story
Glenmore CC Hosts Louisa in Jefferson Swim League
Glenmore CC Hosts Louisa in Jefferson Swim League
The Glenmore County Club hosted the Louisa Gators in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
The Glenmore County Club hosted the Louisa Gators in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Governor McAuliffe Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Route 29
Governor McAuliffe Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Route 29
To signify both lanes on Route 29 opening, Governor McAuliffe attended a ribbon cutting ceremony in Albemarle.Full Story
To signify both lanes on Route 29 opening, Governor McAuliffe attended a ribbon cutting ceremony in Albemarle.Full Story
Plaque Removed from Emancipation Park, Previously Lee Park
Plaque Removed from Emancipation Park, Previously Lee Park
The city of Charlottesville has removed the 'Lost Cause Narrative' plaque from Emancipation Park.Full Story
The city of Charlottesville has removed the 'Lost Cause Narrative' plaque from Emancipation Park.Full Story
Patients at Emily Couric Cancer Center Receive Special Treatment
Patients at Emily Couric Cancer Center Receive Special Treatment
Cancer patients received special blankets from Subaru of America And The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.Full Story
Cancer patients received special blankets from Subaru of America And The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.Full Story
Charlottesville Religious Group Holds Vigil for Man Executed
Charlottesville Religious Group Holds Vigil for Man Executed
The Charlottesville Religious Society of Friends held a vigil for William Morva, the man executed Thursday after killing two in 2006.Full Story
The Charlottesville Religious Society of Friends held a vigil for William Morva, the man executed Thursday after killing two in 2006.Full Story
Faith Community Blessing Justice Park Ahead of Planned Rally
Faith Community Blessing Justice Park Ahead of Planned Rally
The Charlottesville community continues to prepare for a planned rally by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK. Religious members are trying to overpower the hate group with prayer.Full Story
The Charlottesville community continues to prepare for a planned rally by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK. Religious members are trying to overpower the hate group with prayer.Full Story