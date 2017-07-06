Quantcast

Former UVA Basketball Superstar Donates Winnings from Family Feud to UVA Cancer Center

Posted: Updated:

Ralph Sampson is a Hall-of-Famer, 4 time NBA all-star, 3 time NCAA player of the year, and now a game show winner. He and his family won $25,000 on celebrity Family Feud, and donated the winnings to the UVA Cancer Center. 