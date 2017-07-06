Police Surveillance Cameras at Charlottesville Parks Raise Questions
UPDATE: Body Found in Woolen Mills Now Homicide Case
Albemarle County police are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered near the Woolen Mills neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.Full Story
Glenmore CC Hosts Louisa in Jefferson Swim League
The Glenmore County Club hosted the Louisa Gators in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Faith Community Blessing Justice Park Ahead of Planned Rally
The Charlottesville community continues to prepare for a planned rally by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK. Religious members are trying to overpower the hate group with prayer.Full Story
RWSA Working to Reduce Odor from Wafting into Charlottesville Neighborhoods
The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is putting the lid down on its open-air sewage treatment facility to prevent the foul smell from drifting to nearby neighborhoods.Full Story
City Council Approves Permit for Downtown Development Project
City Council is approving a special use permit for a new development project in downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
Ix Art Park Hosts Interactive Story Group
Kids were moving Wednesday at Ix Art Park Wednesday for the Fire Children Dance and Drum Circle.Full Story
Crews Open Berkmar Drive Extension in Albemarle County
Drivers are now able to cruise along on two new stretches of pavement meant to alleviate congestion on Route 29. Crews opened the Berkmar Drive Extension and extra lanes to traffic Monday.Full Story
Scottsville Hosts Fourth of July Celebration
From a parade to rafting down the James River, people in Scottsville celebrated the Fourth of July holiday in a variety of ways.Full Story
NBC29 noon Weather 07-06
Albemarle County Supervisors Hold Work Session on Short-Term Rentals
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held a work session Wednesday night to discuss regulations for residential transient lodging.Full Story
