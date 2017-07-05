Albemarle County Supervisors Hold Work Session on Short-Term Rentals
UPDATE: Body Found in Woolen Mills Now Homicide Case
Albemarle County police are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered near the Woolen Mills neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.Full Story
Scottsville Hosts Fourth of July Celebration
From a parade to rafting down the James River, people in Scottsville celebrated the Fourth of July holiday in a variety of ways.Full Story
Monticello Hosts Annual Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony
Thousands of people attended Monticello's annual Fourth of July celebration and naturalization ceremony.Full Story
Carter Mountain Holds Fourth of July Celebration
People went to Carter Mountain Orchard in Albemarle County to enjoy food, drinks, and fun on the Fourth of July.Full Story
Waynesboro Edges Charlottesville 5-4, Tom Sox Win Streak Comes to an End
It was tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh when Waynesboro's Parker Philips hit a solo home run to give the Generals a 5-4 lead.Full Story
Faith Community Blessing Justice Park Ahead of Planned Rally
The Charlottesville community continues to prepare for a planned rally by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK. Religious members are trying to overpower the hate group with prayer.Full Story
Crews Open Berkmar Drive Extension in Albemarle County
Drivers are now able to cruise along on two new stretches of pavement meant to alleviate congestion on Route 29. Crews opened the Berkmar Drive Extension and extra lanes to traffic Monday.Full Story
Orange County Man Dead After Lake Anna Boating Accident
Investigators say an Orange County man is dead after a boating accident on Lake Anna Saturday.Full Story
Albemarle Post 74 Tops King George Post 89 14-4
Albemarle Post 74 defeated King George Post 89 14-4 Friday night.Full Story
Ix Art Park Hosts Interactive Story Group
Kids were moving Wednesday at Ix Art Park Wednesday for the Fire Children Dance and Drum Circle.Full Story
