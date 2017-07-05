BRITE Acquires Fishersville Transit System
UPDATE: Body Found in Woolen Mills Now Homicide Case
Albemarle County police are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered near the Woolen Mills neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.Full Story
Scottsville Hosts Fourth of July Celebration
From a parade to rafting down the James River, people in Scottsville celebrated the Fourth of July holiday in a variety of ways.Full Story
Monticello Hosts Annual Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony
Thousands of people attended Monticello's annual Fourth of July celebration and naturalization ceremony.Full Story
Carter Mountain Holds Fourth of July Celebration
People went to Carter Mountain Orchard in Albemarle County to enjoy food, drinks, and fun on the Fourth of July.Full Story
Waynesboro Edges Charlottesville 5-4, Tom Sox Win Streak Comes to an End
It was tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh when Waynesboro's Parker Philips hit a solo home run to give the Generals a 5-4 lead.Full Story
Crews Open Berkmar Drive Extension in Albemarle County
Drivers are now able to cruise along on two new stretches of pavement meant to alleviate congestion on Route 29. Crews opened the Berkmar Drive Extension and extra lanes to traffic Monday.Full Story
Orange County Man Dead After Lake Anna Boating Accident
Investigators say an Orange County man is dead after a boating accident on Lake Anna Saturday.Full Story
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
Albemarle Post 74 Tops King George Post 89 14-4
Albemarle Post 74 defeated King George Post 89 14-4 Friday night.Full Story
Downtown Mall Shoppers Cool Down on Fourth of July
People on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville cooled off on the Fourth of July with some cold drinks and frozen treats Tuesday.Full Story
