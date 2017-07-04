Carter Mountain Holds Fourth of July Celebration
Most Popular Videos
Crews Open Berkmar Drive Extension in Albemarle County
Drivers are now able to cruise along on two new stretches of pavement meant to alleviate congestion on Route 29. Crews opened the Berkmar Drive Extension and extra lanes to traffic Monday.
Tom Sox Host Youth Baseball Camp
Camp participants were given hands on instructions with fielding, hitting, throwing, base running, training drills for things like agility and situational play.
Lake Monticello Officials Remind People of Drunk Boating Dangers
Police in central Virginia are reminding people who are getting behind the wheel of cars and even boats to not be reckless this Fourth of July.
Author to Donate Proceeds from Novel to UVA Medical Center
Razale Ragland is releasing his second novel in August, and half the proceeds will go towards cancer research at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
People in Staunton Kick off Fourth of July Celebrations
The 23rd annual America's Birthday event in Staunton kicked off the day before July 4th.
Festive Food Event Supports Charlottesville Hispanic Community.
Oakhart Social on West Main hosted a free event to support a local nonprofit called Sin Barreras. The organization focuses on outreach to the immigrant community.
Orange County Man Dead After Lake Anna Boating Accident
Investigators say an Orange County man is dead after a boating accident on Lake Anna Saturday.
NBC29 Sunrise Weather 07-04
Scottsville Hosts Fourth of July Celebration
From a parade to rafting down the James River, people in Scottsville celebrated the Fourth of July holiday in a variety of ways.
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.
